Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh revealed on November 26 that the state government is on the verge of signing a historic peace agreement with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) based in the Imphal Valley.

This marks the first time a valley-based proscribed organization has entered into peace negotiations with the government since the eruption of ethnic violence in the state on May 3. Chief Minister N Biren Singh, speaking on the sidelines of the Constitution Day celebration, expressed optimism about the progress in the negotiations, stating, "We are advancing, and we are expecting to sign a peace accord with one big UG (underground organization) very shortly."

Despite the significance of the announcement, the Chief Minister refrained from disclosing finer details about the ongoing negotiations at this stage. The breakthrough comes against the backdrop of numerous hill-based underground organizations already under Suspension of Operations with the Indian government.

Responding to inquiries about the recent cessation of operations by newspapers and local TV channels in Imphal over the past three days, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who became aware of the situation on November 25, assured that he has sought a report from the CID department and is committed to addressing the matter promptly.

The sudden halt in media operations in the Imphal Valley has led to an information blackout, with citizens eagerly awaiting updates on the unfolding developments. The ethnic clashes that erupted on May 3 have claimed over 180 lives, triggered by a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts protesting against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.