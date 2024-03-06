The Manipur government is set to enforce a law that will put an end to the practice of hereditary chieftainship in the state's hill regions.

This information was shared by BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh on X, a platform formerly known as Twitter. The move is seen as an attempt to bring about equality and democratic governance in these areas.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced in the Manipur assembly on Monday that the government will enforce an Act from 1967 aimed at abolishing hereditary chieftainship.

The Act, which received Presidential assent in June 1967, has not yet been implemented, allowing chieftains to continue establishing villages based on hereditary practices. Imo Singh, the son-in-law of the Chief Minister and a BJP MLA, highlighted the need for the Act's implementation, noting that Manipur is the only North Eastern state where it has not been enforced. He pointed out that Mizoram implemented a similar act in 1954.

The hereditary chieftainship system has been criticized for its potentially exploitative nature, often leading to nepotism and autocracy.

Manipur, which borders Myanmar, is still experiencing unrest 10 months after violent clashes erupted between the hill-majority Kuki-Zo tribes and the valley-majority Meiteis over land, resources, political representation, and affirmative action policies. Following these clashes, 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs have called for a separate administration to be carved out from Manipur.

Also read: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar terms Manipur situation as ‘tragic’, says entire India wants to see normalcy