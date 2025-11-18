Manipur government urges public backing for Sangai festival as state pushes for recovery

A renewed call for unity and economic revival took centre stage on November 18 as the Manipur Government appealed to residents — particularly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) — to support and participate in this year’s Sangai Festival, scheduled for November 21–30.

Officials described the festival as a major cultural and economic platform designed to help the state “move forward, together,” with the government highlighting its role in restoring confidence, strengthening community harmony and offering opportunities for young people, entrepreneurs and artisans.

According to the Chief Secretary, the administration fully recognises the hardship endured over the past months, especially by displaced families. The government said it continues to prioritise humanitarian relief, noting that Rs 18 crore per month is currently being spent on monetary assistance and camp management.

Under a Special Relief Package from the Union Government, Rs 523 crore has been earmarked for rehabilitation measures, including Rs 180 crore for house restoration and Rs 250 crore for rebuilding public assets such as health centres, community halls, water supply infrastructure and schools where IDPs will eventually resettle.

Officials stressed that while relief efforts remain paramount, the Sangai Festival serves a parallel purpose: accelerating economic activity and opening market linkages for local craftsmen, farmers and small businesses. The event will showcase Manipur’s cultural heritage, indigenous sports, tourism potential and emerging IT sector, part of a broader push to rebuild the state’s image nationally and globally.

The government reiterated that its “doors remain wide open” for grievances, suggestions and constructive criticism, emphasising that meaningful engagement with all communities and organisations is essential to long-term stability.

Residents have been urged to take part in the festival with “fullest cooperation and support,” as the state positions the event as both a symbol of resilience and a tool for recovery.