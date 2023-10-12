The Manipur administration issued an order warning harsh punishment and legal action for those who distribute videos and photographs showing violence and damage to property in the state.

On Wednesday, the order issued by the state government stated- "The state government of Manipur views very seriously and with utmost sensitivity the reported spread of videos and pictures/ images depicting violent activities like causing / inflicting harm/ injury to body and/or damage, to public/private property etc. through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter on electronic equipment like tablet, computer, mobile phone etc. and sending bulk SMS likely to facilitate and/or to mobilize mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which may aggravate the law and order situation in the State."

Further, the State Government, after a thorough examination of the matter, has decided to restrain the act of spreading such videos/ images/ pictures as a positive step towards bringing normalcy in the State.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Armed miscreants unleash sporadic gunfire in Kangpokpi district

Therefore, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to reiterate that nobody shall be allowed to circulate/ spread such videos/ images/ pictures through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. on electronic equipment like tablets, computers, mobile phone and sending bulk SMS.

In case, anybody is in possession of such videos/ images/ pictures, he/she may approach the nearest Superintendent of Police irrespective of jurisdiction and submit the same for taking appropriate legal action.

At any cost, they shall not resort to circulating/spreading such videos/ images/ pictures through any social media.

Anyone found violating the above instructions/orders shall be booked and prosecuted under the relevant provision of the law of the land for the time being in force without any exception.

Anyone misusing technology to incite violence/ hatred shall also be dealt with appropriately under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act & Rules and IPC.

The General Public is also advised to beware of such persons and activities and report to the Superintendents of Police of their districts about any such information that they may have.