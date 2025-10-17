Manipur government warns against illegal roadside petrol sales; urges public cooperation

Manipur government has issued a strong warning against the illegal sale of petrol in bottles and jerry cans by unauthorised individuals near fuel stations and in residential areas across the state.

According to Directorate of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAF&PD), these unregulated roadside sales have surfaced after petrol pumps close for the day, posing both legal and safety concerns. Officials emphasised that such activities constitute a criminal offence under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980 and the Petroleum Act, 1934. Strict legal action will be initiated against offenders.

The department further cautioned that storing and selling petrol in unauthorised locations could lead to fire hazards and “unwanted incidents” that endanger lives and property. To curb these practices, the CAF&PD has directed all district Superintendents of Police to take immediate steps to prevent such illegal sales, as per a directive issued on October 10, 2025.

For the convenience of the public and to discourage black marketing, the department has also requested the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Imphal, to operate two key fuel outlets on a 24x7 rotation basis. These are:

1. M/s Phulchand Trilokchand (PCTC) Oil Pump, Khuyathong, Imphal

2. M/s Bakliwal Enterprise Oil Pump, North AOC, Imphal

The department has called on citizens to report any instances of illegal petrol sales to local authorities and to refrain from purchasing fuel from unauthorised sellers.