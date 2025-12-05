Manipur government warns anti-social groups amid reports of intimidation

The Manipur Government has issued a stern warning to anti-social elements and organisations allegedly attempting to disturb peace and intimidate law-abiding citizens in the state.

The government stated that Manipur Police have already initiated action against those involved in such threats and coercive activities.

Officials emphasised that intimidation or any attempt to jeopardise the safety and security of citizens is an act against the state and its people. No individual or organisation—whether proscribed or not—has the authority to impose punishments, restrict cultural or artistic activities, or issue decrees that undermine public order, the government asserted.

Stating that strict legal action will be taken against perpetrators, the government appealed to the public to promptly report any threats, extortion attempts, coercion or suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

The Anti-Extortion Cell under the Home Department, equipped with a 24×7 toll-free helpline (1800-202-3326), has been tasked with addressing such complaints. Authorities assured that the identity of informants will be kept confidential.

Reaffirming its commitment to uphold peace and security, the government urged citizens to stay united against unlawful elements and support efforts aimed at restoring normalcy, harmony and progress in Manipur.