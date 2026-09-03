Manipur government warns of legal action over unlawful road blockades

The Manipur government has warned of strict legal action against individuals and organisations involved in unlawful road blockades, highway obstructions and other activities disrupting public movement in the state.

In an order issued on August 28 by Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N Ashok Kumar and made public on Thursday, September 3, the government said those organising, instigating, supporting or participating in unlawful blockades would face prosecution under relevant laws without further notice.

The order also covers acts such as damaging public property, forcibly restricting movement and engaging in activities that could lead to a breach of peace.

The warning comes amid a series of blockades along national highways in Manipur, which have disrupted the movement of essential goods and contributed to rising prices of commodities across the state.

The government said it had received reports and credible inputs about bandhs, blockades, road obstructions and other unlawful activities being carried out on national highways and public roads by various organisations, associations, groups and individuals.

According to the order, such disruptions affect public order and the safety of citizens, while also hampering the supply of essential commodities and economic activity. The government said they also violate the constitutional right to freedom of movement across India.

Deputy commissioners, police authorities and other law enforcement agencies have been directed to take immediate steps to ensure the uninterrupted movement of vehicles on national highways and other public roads.

The authorities have also been instructed to initiate prompt legal action against those found violating the order.