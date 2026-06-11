Manipur government will not remain mute spectator to atrocities: CM Khemchand Singh

Six bodies believed to be those of villagers abducted from Manipur's Kangpokpi district last month were recovered on Wednesday, prompting strong condemnation from Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and sparking fresh tensions in the state.

According to an official statement, the deceased are believed to be among six persons who were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

The bodies were recovered following a massive search operation involving around 450 personnel from the Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Assam Rifles. The operation was assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic teams.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and strongly condemned the killings.

"The government will not tolerate such violence and will not remain a mute spectator to these atrocities. Those responsible for the murders will be arrested and punished as per law," the chief minister said in the statement.

The recovery comes a day after 14 Kuki individuals, who had been abducted by armed groups in Manipur's Senapati district nearly a month ago, were released.

The Manipur government has handed over the investigation into the abduction and killings to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The bodies were brought to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) mortuary in Imphal around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Tension prevailed at the hospital premises, where security forces reportedly fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters after incidents of minor damage to hospital property.

Meanwhile, the United Naga Council condemned the killings and demanded that the Centre declare the Kuki National Front-President faction (KNF-P) a terrorist organisation for its alleged involvement in the incident.

The council also called for the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Thongam Satyabrata Singh, alleging links between his family and KNF-P leadership. No official response to the allegation has been issued so far.

Security has been tightened in the affected areas as authorities monitor the situation closely.