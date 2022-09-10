Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, declared today i.e., on Saturday that the state government will not remain silent on any unjust acts or activities.

He emphasised how 67,844 voters, including false voters, have been detected and eliminated as a result of the 2019 Electoral Verification Programme. Nevertheless, 24,636 electorates have been purged from a single district.

"Insincerity and a lack of a sense of ownership or belonging may result in unrest throughout the state," he warned.

The Manipur chief minister further stated that the state government picked out 282 abandoned hamlets and suggested that they be excluded from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Taking to twitter Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh wrote, “If we are not sincere enough and don’t have a sense of belongingness and care with ownership, unrest will prevail in our state. The Electoral Verification Programme 2019, has identified and removed 67,844 voters, including fake voters, with 24,636 from one district alone.”

If we are not sincere enough and don’t have a sense of belongingness and care with ownership, unrest will prevail in our state.



The Electoral Verification Programme 2019, has identified and removed 67,844 voters, including fake voters, with 24,636 from one district alone. pic.twitter.com/mClhusvuye — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 10, 2022

He further added, “And on another case, the State Government has singled out and also recommended the Centre for the omission of 282 deserted hamlets under MGNREGS. The Manipur Government will not remain silent on any unjust deed or act.”