Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9 tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, Imphal. Accompanied by key ministers, MLAs, and BJP State President, Singh formally submitted his resignation during an evening meeting with the Governor.

Following the submission, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla accepted the resignation of the Chief Minister along with the Council of Ministers. However, he has requested Singh to continue in office until alternative arrangements are put in place.

As per the resignation letter, CM Biren Singh mentioned, "I Nongthombam Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur, am submitting my resignation herewith. It has been an honor to serve the people of Manipur thus far. I am extremely grateful to the Central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri. My sincere request to the Central government through your good office is to continue with the same. I take the opportunity to enumerate the most important ones of them:

To maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur which has a rich and diverse civilizational history over thousands of years. 1)

To crack down on border infiltration and to formulate policy for the deportation of the illegal immigrants.

ⅲ) To continue the fight against drugs and narco terrorism.

iv) To continue the stringent and fool-proof revised mechanism of FMR with the biometric being stringently applied.

v) Time bound and faster border which is underway.



CM Biren Singh recommended the imposition of an animated suspension of Assembly.



BJP MP Sambit Patra, State Ministers and MLAs reached Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor. Manipur CM N Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Delhi earlier today.