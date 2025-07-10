Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla attends Durand Cup Trophy showcase at grand ceremony in Imphal

The Trophy Showcase Ceremony of the 134th edition of the prestigious Durand Cup 2025 was held today, July 10 at the City Convention Centre, Imphal, in the presence of Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. The event featured the ceremonial unveiling of the three iconic trophies the Durand Cup, the President’s Cup, and the Simla Trophy which had completed a ceremonial tour across notable locations in the state before reaching the venue.

The trophies toured various prominent sites, including Sendra, Moirang, Bishnupur, Manipur University, Kangla, and Chingmeirong War Cemetery, symbolizing the region’s historical and cultural resonance with football and the armed forces. At the culmination of the tour, they were formally received at the convention centre by the Governor along with senior civil and military dignitaries.

Present at the ceremony were Chief Secretary P.K. Singh, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh, Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra (Chairman, Durand Cup Organising Committee and COS, HQ Eastern Command), Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar (GOC, 3 Corps), Maj Gen S S Kartikeya (GOC, 57 Mountain Division), and Maj Gen Ravroop Singh (IGAR-South).

The 2025 edition of the Durand Cup Asia’s oldest football tournament will be held from July 23 to August 23 across five Indian cities: Imphal, Shillong, Kokrajhar, Kolkata, and Jamshedpur. Imphal’s Khuman Lampak Main Stadium will host six Group Stage matches between July 30 and August 12.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Bhalla described Manipur as a sporting powerhouse and highlighted the importance of football in uniting communities and empowering the youth.

"Hosting the Durand Cup once again in Imphal reflects our people’s deep passion for football and the collective dedication of both civil and military institutions," he said.

The Governor lauded the Indian Army for its enduring role in promoting sports and fostering national integration, adding that such initiatives not only build athletic talent but also strengthen the emotional bond between the Armed Forces and society.

He also congratulated the organisers and support teams for the successful execution of the showcase and extended his best wishes to all participating teams. He urged the people of Manipur to actively participate and contribute to making this edition of the Durand Cup a grand success.

The event was graced by renowned sports personalities including Olympians Kshetrimayum Thoiba Singh and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, along with coaches, celebrities, NCC cadets, and other dignitaries from the sports fraternity.