Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Congratulates Mr. Deaf India 2025 winner Veihriilo Lanah at Raj Bhavan

Veihriilo Lanah, the winner of Mr. Deaf India 2025, called on Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Tuesday, October 14.

During the interaction, Lanah sought the Governor’s support to participate in the Mr. Deaf International Contest to be held in Genoa, Italy, from November 28 to December 8, 2025, where he will represent India on the global stage.

Governor Bhalla congratulated Lanah on his remarkable achievement and commended his dedication toward promoting inclusivity and empowerment of persons with disabilities.



He further expressed confidence that Lanah’s participation in the international pageant would bring pride and recognition not only to Manipur but also to the entire nation.



Veihriilou Lanah from Manipur, was the winner of the Mr. Deaf India 2025 title. He was crowned at the 12th edition of the national pageant held in Punjab from August 30–31, 2025.