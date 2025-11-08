Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla inaugurates MANITEX 2025, showcasing state’s global weaving heritage

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla inaugurated the Manipur International Textile Expo (MANITEX) 2025 at Urban Haat, Nilakuthi, Imphal, marking a significant step toward promoting Manipur’s rich handloom and textile traditions on the global stage.

Organised under the theme “Weaving a Sustainable Future: Manipur’s Handloom Heritage to Global Fashion,” the event has been hosted by the Department of Textiles, Commerce & Industry and the Directorate of Handloom & Textiles, Government of Manipur. The Expo aims to highlight Manipur’s diverse handloom, handicraft, and textile products with a strong emphasis on eco-friendly materials, natural dyes, and sustainable weaving practices rooted in indigenous culture.

As part of the inaugural function, 3,000 frame looms and accessories were distributed to local weavers under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP). Additionally, financial assistance was extended to 60 ex-trainee artisans to support the purchase of toolkits. The Governor also released the Data Book of National and State Awardees of Manipur and unveiled the Handlooms & Textiles Calendar 2026.

In his keynote address, Governor Bhalla stated that MANITEX 2025 is more than a textile exhibition—it is a celebration of Manipur’s cultural identity, artistry, and craftsmanship.

“Each weave tells a story of our people, our land, and our traditions. From the hills to the valleys, every community adds its unique colours and patterns, symbolising the unity in Manipur’s diversity,” he said.

The Governor praised the event for successfully bridging tradition with innovation, connecting local artisans especially women to national and international markets.

“MANITEX transforms skill into opportunity and heritage into livelihood. It stands as a shining example of how tradition can embrace modernity without losing its soul,” he added.

Highlighting the economic importance of the handloom sector, the Governor remarked that it forms the heartbeat of Manipur’s economy, driven largely by women weavers. He emphasised that initiatives such as One District One Product (ODOP), PM Mitra Parks, and Digital India e-commerce integration are empowering artisans with innovation and market access, thereby strengthening the ‘Made in Manipur’ brand.

“When we uplift our weavers, we uplift entire communities, ensuring that Manipur’s legacy continues to inspire the world,” the Governor noted.

The inaugural event was attended by the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Textiles, Commerce & Industry and Transport), Padma Shri awardees, senior officials, artisans, weavers, and members of the public, marking a vibrant beginning to the state’s most prestigious textile event of the year.