Government pushes for peace talks in Manipur amid ongoing ethnic unrest

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday emphasised that the government is working to initiate peace talks among different leaders and communities to restore normalcy in the violence-hit state.

During a visit to Churachandpur, Bhalla inaugurated a prefabricated house for internally displaced persons at New Zalenphai and assured that efforts are underway to enable displaced families to return home soon. “I want peace to return quickly, and all of you should be able to go back to your homes as early as possible. The government is working for peace talks among different leaders and communities to ensure that peace returns to the state,” Bhalla said while addressing those gathered.

Since May 2023, ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have left at least 260 people dead and displaced thousands. The state has remained under President’s Rule since February this year.

Later, Bhalla held a meeting with representatives of the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Churachandpur, where issues related to infrastructure, education, and administration were discussed. The KZC raised demands, including better road connectivity across Kuki-majority districts, healthcare upgrades in Moreh town, clearance of student scholarships, and the establishment of a Manipur Public Service Commission.

Assuring attention to these concerns, Bhalla noted that they would be taken up with priority, signalling the Centre’s intent to accelerate peace-building measures in the strife-torn state.

During the day, the Manipur Governor also visited Churachandpur district and reviewed the overall development initiatives and security measures in the district.

Governor, along with First Lady Governor, visited Pre-Fabricated Resettlement Camp at Torbung, where he met with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). He inaugurated a Crèche Centre and distributed relief materials to the IDPs and also felicitated two students who cracked NEET-2025 along with other meritorious students from the camp and wished them success in future.

Kuki Students’ Organisation and village chiefs submitted memoranda and requested for the construction of a multipurpose hall in the area.

Governor visited the DC office and held interactive sessions with MLAs, civil society groups, and student leaders. The Kuki-Zo Council and Zomi Council submitted memoranda raising issues on education, connectivity, governance, resettlement of IDPs, and welfare measures. The Governor assured that their concerns would be looked into.

Later, he reviewed the security situation in the district with senior Army, Assam Rifles, and police officials, where a detailed briefing was given by 27 Sector Commander Brig. S. Prashanth.

In the evening, the Governor visited Geljang Resort, where he was welcomed by the village chief and enjoyed a traditional Mizo dance performance.