Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla lauds six decades of Akashvani Imphal’s legacy at Diamond Jubilee celebration

The Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Akashvani Imphal was held with grandeur at the City Convention Centre in Imphal, marking sixty years of the station’s unwavering service to the people of Manipur and the nation. The event was graced by the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, as the chief guest.

The celebration began with the Governor releasing the Diamond Jubilee Souvenir and presenting citations to Akashvani officers and sponsors in recognition of their contributions. Dignitaries present at the event included Anurag Bajpai, Additional Chief Secretary; Rajiv Kumar Jain, Director General of Akashvani; Satyajeet Dash, Additional Director General of Akashvani NEZ; and senior officials of the State Government.

In his address, Governor Bhalla congratulated the Akashvani Imphal family for completing six decades of distinguished service since its establishment on 15th August 1963. He praised the station’s vital role in fostering national integration, preserving Manipur’s cultural identity, and amplifying the voices of remote regions through programmes in multiple local dialects.

The Governor commended Akashvani Imphal’s commitment to integrity, professionalism, and innovation in public broadcasting, highlighting its pioneering initiatives in digital platforms such as 24x7 YouTube live streaming. With over 22 national awards, he said, Akashvani Imphal stands as a beacon of creativity and dedication within India’s broadcasting fraternity.

Reflecting on the evolving media landscape, the Governor called upon journalists and broadcasters to uphold truth, ethics, and restraint in their profession. “The journalist’s pen and the broadcaster’s microphone are powerful tools — they can either heal or harm. The responsibility to use them wisely rests with every media professional,” he remarked. He emphasized that responsible journalism must inform, enlighten, and unite, rather than divide society.

The event also featured captivating cultural performances by Padma awardee Guru Rewben Mashangva and acclaimed folk singer Mangka Mayanglambam, celebrating the rich artistic legacy of Manipur and the enduring spirit of Akashvani Imphal.