Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviews welfare measures for internally displaced persons in state

Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, chaired a high-level review meeting today at the Raj Bhavan conference hall to assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in various camps across the state.

The meeting witnessed the participation of Chief Secretary, Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West, and several senior state officials. A detailed presentation was delivered outlining the current status of IDPs and the multiple initiatives undertaken by the State administration to address their needs.

One of the key aspects of the review was the dedicated IDPs portal, designed to facilitate real-time data management and improve service delivery. Officials briefed the Governor on how the portal is being effectively used to streamline relief measures, track resources, and maintain transparency in the management of displaced populations.

The Governor emphasized the need for seamless coordination between departments to ensure that all welfare schemes reach the displaced individuals efficiently. The discussions underscored the state government’s commitment to responsive governance and public service delivery amidst ongoing challenges.

The meeting concluded with directives to further strengthen the institutional framework supporting IDPs and to ensure that their rehabilitation remains a top administrative priority.