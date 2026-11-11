Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday, November 11 visited the Sixth Addition Area of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, where he experienced the region's natural heritage and explored its potential for ecotourism.

The visit began with a boat safari at Bhomoraguri, during which the Governor spotted several dolphins. Their presence is considered an indicator of water quality and the health of the aquatic ecosystem, highlighting the ecological significance of the area.

Bhalla subsequently visited the Panpur area for a jungle safari, where he witnessed the region's diverse flora and fauna, along with the natural landscape of Kaziranga.

The north bank of Kaziranga is increasingly emerging as a potential ecotourism destination, with opportunities to develop community-based tourism initiatives. These include homestays, ethnic food hubs, handicraft outlets, kayaking and adventure sports.

Such initiatives could create additional livelihood opportunities for local communities while promoting sustainable tourism and encouraging greater community participation in conservation efforts.

The visit highlighted the tourism potential of Kaziranga's northern landscape and the scope for developing tourism activities that benefit both conservation and local livelihoods