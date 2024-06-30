In an address marking the conclusion of the 15-day Summer Children Theatre Workshop, Governor Anusuiya Uikey highlighted the urgent need for collective efforts to address the ongoing crisis in Manipur. The workshop, held at the Manipur Trade and Expo Centre Relief Camp in Imphal West district, aimed to provide solace to children affected by recent upheavals.

Organized jointly by the National School of Drama and KHENJONGLANG, in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare, Government of Manipur, the event witnessed the participation of 120 displaced children. Governor Uikey personally interacted with the young participants, distributing certificates for their enthusiastic engagement in dancing and painting activities.

Emphasizing the profound impact of the crisis on every segment of society, particularly women and children, Governor Uikey stressed the necessity of providing them with unwavering support and care. She applauded the therapeutic role of cultural initiatives like the theatre workshop in alleviating stress among young minds, advocating for continued efforts in this direction.

Expressing her grave concern over the prevailing situation, Governor Uikey reaffirmed her commitment to pursuing constructive dialogue with central leaders to seek viable solutions. She called upon all stakeholders to collaborate earnestly in restoring peace and tranquility across Manipur, emphasizing the imperative of collective action for the greater good of the state.

The closing ceremony, attended by dignitaries including Professor P. Gunindro, Vice Chancellor of Manipur University of Culture, and Dr. Thaninleima, Director of KHENJONGLANG, highlighted the unity of purpose in addressing the challenges facing the state.