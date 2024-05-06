Governor of Manipur, Sushri Anusuiya Uikey, honored the launch of the Assam Rifles Women Polo Team at the Haflong Auditorium, IGAR (South), Mantripukhri, Imphal East today, marking a significant milestone in the state's sporting landscape.

In her address to the gathering, Governor Uikey commended Manipur's esteemed reputation for its rich cultural heritage and excellence in sports, often recognized as the powerhouse of sports in India. She highlighted the historical significance of Manipuri Polo, known as Sagol Kangjei, emphasizing its role as a symbol of the state's vibrant identity, characterized by agile Manipuri ponies and skilled players.

The emergence of the Assam Rifles Women Polo Team was hailed by Governor Uikey as a tribute to Manipur's illustrious past and a testament to forging a brighter, more inclusive future. Drawing from her experiences in advocating for women's empowerment across various sectors, Governor Uikey praised the Assam Rifles for their pioneering efforts in promoting gender equality. By providing opportunities for women to excel in traditionally male-dominated fields, she underscored the message of equality and progress.

Governor Uikey underscored the resilience and strength demonstrated by Manipuri women over the years, with the Assam Rifles Women Polo Team serving as another shining example of their indomitable spirit. Against the backdrop of recent events in Manipur, she emphasized the role of such initiatives in fostering unity and healing within communities, while reaffirming the shared commitment to peace, harmony, and the spirit of Manipuri Polo.

Extending her best wishes to the Assam Rifles Women Polo Team, Governor Uikey highlighted the core values inherent in the sport: courage, discipline, and camaraderie, noting their relevance in both polo and the broader pursuit of prosperity for Manipur.

Governor Uikey also commended the Assam Rifles for their steadfast role during the ethnic strife in Manipur in May 2023, as well as their initiatives for educational excellence, particularly in providing education to children from all communities in the state.

The program witnessed the felicitation of Polo Team players by the Governor of Manipur, alongside the presence of State Security Advisor, Shri Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt. Gen. P.C. Nair, IG Major Gen Ravroop Singh, and other officers and soldiers of the Assam Rifles.