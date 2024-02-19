Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey inaugurated a new Auditorium of Sainik School, Imphal, named after Captain Vikram Batra today at its campus in Pangei, Imphal. As part of the occasion, Governor planted a tree and also released a souvenir.

Addressing the gatherings, Governor Anusuiya expressed that education plays a significant role in the development of a nation. She stressed on the role of the teachers in moulding the students into an educated, ideal individuals and which leads to the creation of an educated society. She continued that through education, students not only acquire knowledge but it also instils the sense of morality, culture and Indian values.

The Governor conveyed that Sainik School Imphal which was started in 1971 is today amongst the famous schools of the country due to the efforts of the school authorities. The main objective of establishing Sainik Schools is to prepare students academically, physically and for entry into National Defence Academy and similar military institution.

Governor Uikey hailed the students, addressed as Cadets, studying in Sainik School for their special military discipline and their remarkable talents as more attention is given to the all-round development of students. The school has produced more than 300 capable and brave officers for the Army, Navy since its inception. She was informed that officers passed out from this school have shown their bravery and intelligence in Galwan Valley against the Chinese Army.

The Manipur Governor highlighted the initiative of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2021, for providing girl students on opportunity to study in the Sainik Schools. Such initiative will give platform for the girls' cadet to demonstrate their ability in national defence and to show their competency by equally participating in other trainings, she added.

Governor Uikey mentioned the notable achievements of the students of Sainik School Imphal which include 14 cadets getting scholarship under 'Deendayal Sparsh Yojana', representation of cadets of the school in football and performance in 'Subroto Cup'.

