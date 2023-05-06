In the wake of recent violent incidents and arson that have shaken the state, Manipur Governor has appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace, patience, and harmony. The governor expressed his condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and stated that the incidents have created an atmosphere of insecurity, mistrust, and fear among the citizens of the state.

As the Governor of the state, he urged everyone to maintain brotherhood and cooperate with the people around them, emphasizing that all residents of Manipur are their own brothers and sisters. He further informed that the Army, RAF, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, Police and administrative officers of the state, people's representatives are continuously working in the state to ensure the safety of the citizens.

The security forces are patrolling all areas and are ready to deal with any disturbance. If any kind of incident or disturbance occurs, citizens are requested to immediately inform the 24-hour control room of the army or the police. The Governor assured the citizens that the security forces are always at their service and will take immediate action upon receiving any information.

He appealed to the people to dispel the feeling of fear, disbelief, and insecurity and assured them that peace and tranquility will be restored in no time. The Governor's message is a reminder to all Manipuris to come together as one and to work towards maintaining peace and harmony in the state.