Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey, expressed her strong desire to elevate the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) to the level of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), during the institution's 52nd foundation day celebration held at its Jubilee Hall on September 14.

Acknowledging the exceptional healthcare services provided by RIMS, Governor Uikey praised the dedication of the institute's members in tirelessly serving patients not only from Manipur but also from neighboring states and countries. She noted that RIMS offers many facilities that even AIIMS does not possess, highlighting its commendable efforts.

Governor Uikey emphasized her commitment to supporting the elevation of RIMS to AIIMS standards, recognizing the essence of this transformative step. She commended the institute for its accelerated development, including the introduction of super-specialty courses, undergraduate and postgraduate programs, and increased academic and research activities. Additionally, a new nursing college has been established at RIMS.

Addressing the healthcare professionals, Governor Uikey appealed to doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff to establish strong rapport with patients, emphasizing the importance of trust in the healing process. Patients place their trust in medical professionals, and this trust plays a significant role in their recovery. She stressed that as the leading referral hospital, RIMS should strive to provide comprehensive care within its premises without referring patients to other facilities.

During the event, Governor Uikey presented awards to outstanding medical students and extended her best wishes for their future success.

Professor G Sunil Kumar Singh, Director of RIMS, highlighted the achievements of the institute thus far, underscoring its dedication to medical education, research, and patient care.