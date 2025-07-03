Manipur Governor assures Churachandpur IDPs of action within 3 days after fresh appeal

A delegation from the Churachandpur Meitei United Committee (CMUC), representing the internally displaced Meitei community from Churachandpur, met with the Governor of Manipur to seek urgent redressal of long-pending demands submitted in previous memorandums dated March 13 and April 21, 2025.

During the meeting, the CMUC reiterated the critical challenges faced by Meitei families displaced due to ongoing unrest and expressed concern over the government’s inaction on previously submitted proposals. These include educational assistance for IDP students, self-management of relief camps, proper documentation access, resettlement arrangements, livelihood provisions, and temporary housing facilities.

The Governor acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured the CMUC delegation that select demands would be addressed within three days. The Governor also promised to expedite communication with relevant government bodies to ensure time-bound action.

While welcoming the Governor’s assurance, CMUC leaders stated they would closely monitor the progress and decide future action based on the government's response. The organisation has also warned that if tangible outcomes are not observed within the stipulated timeframe, displaced individuals across relief camps would be compelled to intensify their agitation.

Earlier, the CMUC had formally submitted detailed memorandums highlighting six primary demands:

Educational Support for IDP Students: A request for a special education package for displaced students studying across both government and private institutions.

Relief Camp Management by IDPs: A proposal to replace current Local Relief Committees with IDP-led management for more effective handling of grievances.

Simplified Documentation Process: Intervention sought against alleged discrimination and procedural delays faced by IDPs in securing essential documents like birth and domicile certificates.

Organised Resettlement: An urgent call for the planned and secure return of displaced families to their original locations.

Employment-Based Livelihood Support: Demand for government job allocation under a special livelihood scheme tailored to the skills of displaced individuals.

Temporary Shelter Allocation at Phougakchao Ikhai: Construction of temporary homes on designated land in Bishnupur District until permanent rehabilitation is possible.

The CMUC expressed hope that the Governor’s assurance would translate into swift action and bring relief to the affected Meitei families. However, they affirmed that if no substantial steps are taken, the movement will escalate, driven by the collective resolve of displaced communities still living in hardship.