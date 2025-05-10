Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on May 10 convened a high-level solidarity meeting at the Raj Bhavan’s Conference Hall, reaffirming the state’s collective support for the Indian Armed Forces amid escalating tensions along the border with Pakistan.

The meeting, which brought together leaders from across Manipur’s political spectrum, was marked by a unanimous call for national solidarity and unflinching support for the soldiers stationed at the frontlines. Prominent political parties represented at the gathering included the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress (INC), Janata Dal (United), National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF), and Republican Party of India - Athawale (RPI-A).

Addressing the assembly, Governor Bhalla underscored the critical importance of political unity during times of national crisis. “This meeting stands as a testament to the unbreakable spirit of our people and the shared resolve of our leaders to speak in one voice in support of our brave soldiers,” he remarked, lauding the presence and cooperation of all participating parties.

Also in attendance were Manipur's Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, Secretary to the Governor Sumant Singh, and Major General S.S. Kartikeya, General Officer Commanding 57 Mountain Division, along with other senior officers.

Major General Kartikeya provided an insightful briefing on the evolving border situation, outlining India’s strategic responses and operational preparedness amid the ongoing hostilities. His presentation offered attendees a detailed view of the current security dynamics along the frontier.

Political leaders present at the meet jointly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “tactful and visionary leadership” in steering the nation through the crisis, echoing confidence in the government’s approach to managing the border tensions with resilience and foresight.