Manipur Governor chairs ‘Governor-in-Council’ meeting, stresses coordination for better governance

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Thursday presided over the ‘Governor-in-Council’ meeting at the Raj Bhavan conference hall in Imphal, bringing together senior administrative officials to review governance priorities and strengthen inter-departmental coordination.



The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel, Secretary to the Governor, and Administrative Secretaries from various state departments. Key departmental agendas were discussed in detail, with a focus on improving operational synergy and accelerating the delivery of public services across the state.



Governor Bhalla emphasised the need for streamlined communication and collaboration between departments to ensure policies and projects are implemented effectively. The discussions also covered strategies to address administrative challenges and enhance the overall efficiency of governance mechanisms.



Officials reaffirmed their commitment to citizen-centric administration, with particular stress on ensuring that public services reach beneficiaries in a timely and transparent manner.