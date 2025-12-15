Manipur Governor chairs high-level Home and Police departments meet to review DGP/IGP conference outcomes

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday, December 15 chaired a State-Level Conference of the Home and Police Departments at Lok Bhavan, Imphal, to review and disseminate key outcomes of the Directors General of Police and Inspectors General of Police (DGsP/IGsP) Conference 2025 held in Raipur from November 28 to 30.

During the meeting, Director General of Police (DGP) Manipur, Rajiv Singh, briefed the Governor on major recommendations put forth by the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister at the national conference. The DGP outlined priority focus areas including strengthening law and order, counter-terrorism measures, tackling Left Wing Extremism, intensifying coordination through the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), disaster management and civil defence preparedness, enhanced use of forensic technologies, women’s safety, management of mass agitations, and the strategic roadmap for bringing back Indian fugitives from abroad.

Rajiv Singh also shared insights from thematic sessions led by the Prime Minister on the vision of a ‘Drug-Free India’, as well as deliberations chaired by the Union Home Minister on issues of national security and internal stability.

Reiterating the Centre’s commitment to building a drug-free society, Governor Bhalla directed the state police administration to further strengthen surveillance mechanisms by deploying state-of-the-art technologies, including drones and artificial intelligence-based tools. He also underscored the importance of hands-on training and continuous capacity building of police personnel to effectively address emerging security and law enforcement challenges.

The conference witnessed the participation of senior officials including the Commissioner (Home), Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs), Inspectors General of Police (IGPs), Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGPs), and Superintendents of Police from all districts of Manipur.