Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on April 30, chaired a high-level security meeting at the conference hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal to assess the current law and order situation in the state.

Present at the meeting were Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh; Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh; GOC of the 57 Mountain Division, Maj. Gen. S.S. Kartikeya; ADGP (Intelligence) Ashutosh Kumar Sinha; ADGP (Law & Order) Lupheng Kailun; and Joint Director, SIB, Navdeep Singh Grewal.

Senior officials from the CRPF and BSF were also in attendance.

Joining the discussion virtually were Chief Secretary P.K. Singh; Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar; GOC 3 Corps Lt. Gen. Abhijit S. Pendharkar; IG AR (South) Maj. Gen. Ravroop Singh; and IGAR (East) Maj. Gen. Suresh Kumar Bhambhu.

The meeting focused on strengthening coordination among security agencies, reviewing ground-level intelligence, and ensuring a robust security framework across the state.