Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla today chaired the 2nd Organising Committee Meeting for the upcoming Shirui Lily Festival 2025, aimed at ensuring smooth and efficient execution of the prestigious event.



The meeting took place at the conference hall of Raj Bhavan, Imphal, bringing together top officials and festival stakeholders.

During the session, the committee held detailed deliberations on critical components such as budget allocation, event scheduling, enhanced security measures, transport logistics, crowd management strategies, and infrastructure development.



Accommodation arrangements for visitors, curated cultural programming, promotional campaigns, and robust interdepartmental coordination also featured prominently on the agenda.

The high-level meeting was attended by the state’s Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Commissioners, Secretaries, the Secretary to the Governor, and Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police from Ukhrul and Kamjong districts. Representatives of the festival's organising committee and other key functionaries also participated in the discussions.

The Shirui Lily Festival, which celebrates the rare and endemic Shirui Lily flower, has become a major cultural and tourism highlight in Manipur, drawing visitors from across India and beyond.



The 2025 edition is expected to witness expanded programming and upgraded facilities to enhance the visitor experience while promoting local traditions and heritage.