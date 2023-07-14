During her visit to a relief camp at Naorem Birahari College in Khundrakapam Makha Leikei, Imphal East on July 13, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey made a statement regarding the presence of inimical elements from across the border in the state of Manipur. However, it has come to light that the statement is being misinterpreted and taken out of context. It is important to clarify that the Governor's statement was based on credible intelligence inputs that indicate the possibility of certain inimical elements infiltrating from across the border to instigate the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey during her visit hinted at the involvement of external forces, particularly from Myanmar, in the ongoing violence and unrest in Manipur. This assertion aligns with the earlier statements made by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, as well as the long-held beliefs of the people and various civil society organizations in the state.

During her interaction with the inmates of the relief camp, Governor Uikey expressed her concerns regarding external elements influencing the security situation in Manipur. She emphasized, "I have come to know that some people from outside have come; forces are apprehending them for your security. Outsiders have come and are creating this kind of situation."

Governor Uikey assured the residents that search operations were underway, and action would be taken against the external elements involved. She stated, "We will push them outside Manipur. People from Myanmar are also coming and creating disturbances. So we have to stop them." She further mentioned that she had directed the Army, CRPF, BSF, and the police to take action against these outside elements.