Manipur Governor, CM attend closing ceremony of 1st Bishnupur District Olympic Games

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on July 12 attended the closing ceremony of the 1st Bishnupur District Olympic Games 2026 at Chengei Lampak in Moirang, highlighting the importance of grassroots sporting events in identifying and nurturing future champions.

The event, organised by the District Administration, Bishnupur, in collaboration with the Bishnupur District Olympic Association, aimed to promote discipline, perseverance, teamwork, respect and excellence through sports.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Home and Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam, legislators, Chief Secretary Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel, senior officials and members of the public were also present at the ceremony.

The programme featured cultural performances, the finals of various sporting events and a band display by the Indian Army. The Governor, Chief Minister and other dignitaries presented prizes and mementoes to winners across 16 sporting disciplines.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla said the inaugural Bishnupur District Olympic Games reflected the true spirit of sports by bringing together young athletes from across the district while promoting values of discipline, perseverance, teamwork and excellence. He congratulated the athletes, coaches, officials and organisers for the successful conduct of the event.

The Governor emphasised that district-level competitions play a crucial role in identifying sporting talent and providing athletes with opportunities to progress to state, national and international levels. He expressed hope that similar district Olympic Games would be organised across all districts of Manipur to ensure that no promising athlete remains undiscovered.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said the District Olympic Games would foster healthy competition among athletes while serving as an important platform to identify and develop emerging sporting talent. He added that the initiative would help athletes from Manipur improve their performance and compete successfully at national and international levels.