Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on November 19 paid tribute to an Army captain and a sepoy who died after an armoured military vehicle plunged into a river in Imphal East district.

A solemn farewell ceremony was held at the Air Cargo Terminal of Imphal airport for Captain Hanuman Ram, 29, and Sepoy Mali Jayesh Himmat, 24, of the 8th Bihar Regiment. The two soldiers died in the accident involving an armoured vehicle carrying Army personnel.

The Governor and Chief Minister joined the ceremony to pay their respects to the fallen soldiers. The event was attended by the state security adviser, chief secretary, additional director general of police and senior officials of the Army, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF) and Manipur Police.

In a post on social media, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said the soldiers' service to the nation would always be remembered with respect and gratitude.

The accident occurred around 2 pm on Wednesday when the armoured vehicle carrying personnel of the 8th Bihar Regiment plunged into the Itam river at Lamlai Challou in Imphal East district. The vehicle remained submerged for some time, officials said.

Captain Hanuman Ram died on the spot, while three other personnel — Sepoy Mali Jayesh Himmat, Sepoy Rakesh Sarpate, 37, and Agniveer Akhilesh Kumar Shah, 19 — sustained injuries. Sepoy Himmat later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Imphal.

The incident has left two Army personnel dead, while the other injured personnel were undergoing treatment.