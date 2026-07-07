Manipur Governor condemns Ukhrul ambush, mourns death of two Assam Rifles personnel

The Governor of Manipur has expressed deep grief over the killing of two Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush in Ukhrul district, condemning the attack as a "dastardly act of violence" and extending condolences to the bereaved families.

In a statement shared by Lok Bhavan, Manipur on X, the Governor said he was "deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two brave Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush in Ukhrul today."

The Governor strongly condemned the attack, stating that such acts of violence have no place in society and cannot weaken the collective resolve to uphold peace and security.

He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased personnel and prayed that they find strength and courage in this hour of grief. The Governor further wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident, praying for their strength, resilience and early recovery.

The statement came after two Assam Rifles personnel were killed when unidentified armed men allegedly ambushed a convoy of the 40 Assam Rifles near Nungshang Kong in Manipur's Ukhrul district on July 6, according to sources.

The ambush reportedly took place while the convoy was passing through the area. The two personnel sustained critical injuries in the attack. Efforts were initially made to airlift or shift them to Imphal for advanced medical treatment. However, as their condition deteriorated, they were taken to the Assam Rifles camp at Sangshak in Ukhrul district, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to trace those responsible for the attack. The identity of the assailants and the motive behind the ambush were not immediately known.

Earlier, before the deaths of the two personnel were confirmed, Manipur Home Minister K. Govindas Singh had condemned the attack, saying such incidents disrupt the peace and harmony that the people of the state aspire to uphold. He had also wished the injured personnel a speedy and complete recovery.