Manipur Governor congratulates six candidates for clearing UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to six candidates from the state for successfully clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025.

In a message shared on his social media page, the Governor congratulated Calvin Ginminlien Zou, Wahengbam Renudhar Singh, Th Vapani John, Rahul Moirangthem, Liangousang Vualnam and Ningthoujam Rishikant Singh for their remarkable achievement.

He described their success as a proud moment for the state and said it would inspire many aspiring civil servants across Manipur.

Bhalla also wished the successful candidates great success in their future careers and expressed hope that they would serve the nation with dedication and commitment.