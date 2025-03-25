Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired the first ‘Governor-in-Council’ meeting at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, attended by Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, Commissioners, and Administrative Secretaries.

Several developmental and governance-related proposals were discussed and approved during the meeting.

Later in the evening, Dr. Krishnan Kumar, Managing Director of NHIDCL, and Executive Director M.S. Deval met the Governor to provide an update on national highway projects in Manipur.

Key challenges in project execution were discussed, and the Governor directed officials to implement necessary measures for timely completion.



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