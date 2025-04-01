Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla emphasised the critical role of national integration during a special celebration commemorating the foundation days of Bihar, Rajasthan, and Odisha at Raj Bhavan on April 1.

The event, organised under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, featured cultural performances by students from Central Agricultural University (CAU) and Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Manipur, showcasing the diverse traditions of the three states.

"Central universities in Manipur serve as vital cultural bridges," Governor Bhalla noted during his address. "They attract students from across India, creating opportunities for cultural exchange and deeper understanding between states."

Bhalla encouraged participating students to become "ambassadors of Manipur" when they travel to other regions, highlighting the state's rich heritage and traditions.

The ceremony included messages from the Governors of Bihar, Rajasthan, and Odisha, underlining historical connections between the states. Following the formal program, Governor Bhalla engaged directly with students.

Chief Secretary PK Singh, Secretary to Governor Sumant Singh, and other senior officials attended the celebration at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.