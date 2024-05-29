In a recent press release from the Governor's Secretariat in Raj Bhavan, Imphal, Governor Anusuiya Uikey of Manipur expressed deep concern and sadness over the extensive damage caused by cyclone Remal in the state. The continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours, attributed to cyclone Remal, has resulted in significant disruptions across both the valley and hill districts of Manipur.

The relentless rainfall has led to severe flooding in low-lying areas of both the valley and hill districts, causing damage to homes and properties. Furthermore, landslides along State and National Highways 37 and 2 have obstructed major transportation routes, impacting the supply of essential commodities across the state.

Governor Anusuiya Uikey emphasized the need for citizens to remain calm and avoid panic in this challenging situation. She assured that the State Government is actively working to prevent the situation from escalating further and is committed to providing necessary assistance to those affected.

The Governor urged citizens to stay updated through official channels for accurate information and to follow the guidance issued by local authorities. This collaborative effort is crucial in managing the aftermath of Cyclone Remal and ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone in Manipur.