Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has extended the deadline for surrendering looted and illegal weapons until 4 pm on March 6, following appeals from residents in both hill and valley areas, an official statement confirmed on Friday, February 28.

The extension comes after the initial seven-day deadline, set by Bhalla on February 20, expired on Thursday. In the statement, he acknowledged the public requests and stressed that this extension would be the final opportunity for individuals to surrender weapons without facing punitive action.

"Upon the expiry of the seven-day deadline for the voluntary surrender of arms, there have been requests from both the valley and hill areas to extend the period. I have considered these requests and decided to extend the deadline until 4 pm on March 6," the statement read.

The governor reiterated that those who comply within this period would not face legal consequences. "This is the last opportunity for everyone concerned to contribute to peace, communal harmony, the future of our youth, and the security of our society," he stated.

During the initial surrender period, more than 300 weapons were handed over, mostly in the valley districts. The move is part of efforts to restore order in the state, which has witnessed intense ethnic violence since May 2023. Clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have led to over 250 deaths and the displacement of thousands.

The situation in Manipur remains tense. The Centre imposed President's Rule in the state on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. With the state assembly suspended, governance remains under central control. Authorities hope that the surrender of illegal arms will contribute to stability and pave the way for lasting peace. (With inputs from PTI)