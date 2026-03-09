Manipur Governor felicitates NCC cadets who took part in Republic Day Parade

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday, March 9, felicitated four NCC cadets from Manipur who participated in this year’s Republic Day Parade and the NCC Prime Minister’s Rally held in New Delhi.

The governor presented cash rewards to the cadets, CUO Konsam Moramba Meitei, CUO Ningthoujam Pinky Devi, CSUO Swaty Laishram and SUO Leitanthem Chanchan Devi, in recognition of their achievements.

Congratulating the cadets, Bhalla appreciated their dedication and encouraged them to continue serving the nation with commitment and discipline.

Officials from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), including the Group Commander of NCC Headquarters Imphal, were also present during the interaction.

During the meeting, NCC officials briefed the governor about various training activities conducted by NCC units across the state. They also informed him that training sessions for cadets from Churachandpur were conducted in Dimapur as part of the programme.