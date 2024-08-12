Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally today in Churachandpur, as part of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2024. The rally, which began at the Deputy Commissioner Complex, Churachandpur, proceeded to Pearsonmun Village, emphasizing national unity and patriotism.

Upon arrival, the Governor was welcomed by IGP Nishit Ujjwal and Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar. Following the rally, Governor Acharya visited a relief camp at Molnom in the Tuibong Sub Division, managed by the Kuki Civil Council (KCC). There, he interacted with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), distributing essential relief items such as wheelchairs, drinking water, sweets, and educational materials for children.

During his visit, the Governor assured the IDPs of the government's ongoing efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the state, enabling a safe return to their homes. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between civil society organizations, students, and local leaders, who presented their concerns and memoranda during a meeting with the Governor.

In a subsequent visit to the Old DC Office Complex relief camp in Loukoipat, Bishnupur District, Governor Acharya continued his engagement with IDPs, addressing their grievances and inspecting the facilities provided. He reiterated his commitment to supporting the affected communities and directed the District Administration to ensure comprehensive support, including food and medical supplies.

Governor Acharya expressed empathy for the IDPs’ plight and reaffirmed the government's dedication to restoring peace and fostering community harmony. He urged all stakeholders to work together for the betterment of the state and the promotion of brotherhood among its diverse communities.