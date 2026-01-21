Manipur governor graces foundation day commemoration of eight states under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

Governor of Manipur, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on January 21 graced the commemoration of the Foundation Days of eight Indian states—Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh—at the Darbar Hall of Lok Bhavan in Imphal.

The event was organised as part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme, highlighting the spirit of national unity, cultural harmony and shared heritage among the participating states.

The programme brought together diverse traditions and historical narratives, reflecting India’s unity in diversity. On the occasion, the Governor released a special Manipuri rendition of Vande Mataram, symbolising Manipur’s cultural pride and its integral role in the national fabric. Governors of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura conveyed their greetings and messages through video presentations, underscoring collective efforts to strengthen inter-state bonds. Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Bajpai represented Uttar Pradesh, while Mamoni Doley, Deputy Commissioner of Senapati, represented Assam, and S.K. Dev Verman, Member of the Manipur Lokayukta, represented Tripura.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla said the commemoration of Foundation Days under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative truly reflects India’s unity in diversity. He observed that the programme, envisioned by the Prime Minister, strengthens emotional and cultural bonds among states by fostering mutual understanding and appreciation of varied traditions, languages and heritage. He added that citizens should acknowledge and appreciate the Prime Minister’s vision in building a strong and united Bharat.

Highlighting the significance of the eight states being commemorated, the Governor noted that each has a distinct historical and cultural identity and has made meaningful contributions to nation-building. Referring to Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, he said Manipur, with its rich cultural and sporting legacy, continues to play an important role in enriching India’s national life.

Governor Bhalla also appreciated the cultural performances presented by artists of the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy, stating that art and culture serve as vital instruments for fostering harmony and mutual respect. He encouraged students to engage more actively with one another and carry forward the message of national integration, while extending his best wishes to the people of all the commemorated states for peace, progress and prosperity.

The programme featured captivating cultural dance performances by JNMDA artists, showcasing the richness of Indian classical and traditional art forms in alignment with the theme of unity in diversity. The First Lady, Chief Secretary, Security Advisor, Director General of Police, senior officers and invited guests were present at the event.