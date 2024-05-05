Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on May 5 addressed the pressing issue of ongoing violence and the imperative need for restoration of peace in the state. Highlighting the plight of affected families, she stated the urgency for concrete actions to alleviate their suffering and ensure a secure future.

Uikey acknowledged the gradual improvement in the peace situation across Manipur but expressed concern over the prolonged displacement endured by many families. "It's been more than a year since the violence erupted in May 2023 and the situation remains dire for families residing in camps," she said.

Uikey stressed the importance of swift governmental intervention to provide permanent housing solutions for displaced families. "I have urged Chief Minister N Biren Singh to expedite efforts towards resettlement, ensuring a conducive environment for families, particularly children, to thrive," she said.

Advocating for the establishment of housing societies, she acknowledged the time-intensive nature of such endeavors but emphasized their critical importance.

Furthermore, Uikey lauded the proactive measures undertaken by the government to support affected families, including initiatives to facilitate child education and mental health support. Despite sporadic incidents of violence reported in certain areas, she expressed optimism for the gradual improvement of the overall situation in Manipur.

"In order to chart a path towards lasting peace, it is imperative for the government to devise comprehensive plans for those residing in camps, addressing their immediate needs and ensuring long-term stability," Uikey said.