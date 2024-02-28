Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey presented her address in 5th session of 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly highlighting various progress and development achieved in the last year.

Starting her address with law and order and justice delivery in the state, Anusuiya said that government has been working tirelessly under challenging circumstances to address various complex issues related to present law and order situation following the violence which started in May 3 last year.

She continued and said that due to violence, 219 person had lost their life which is very unfortunate. Government shares pain and sorrows of bereaved family. Ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh is being disbursed to the affected families after due verification. Mortal remains of victims have been handed over to next of kins and last rites performed.

To main law and order situation in the state, 198 companies of central armed police force and 140 column of army have been deployed for assisting state security forces, she added.

He said that to contain the present crisis, 1,87 143 persons were detained under preventive detention and released after due legal formalities. A total of about 10,000 FIRs have been registered till date. Government handed over 29 cases to CBI and 1 to NIA for independent and transparent investigation. Four FIRs are in the process of transfer to CBI and another 5 FIRs to NIA.

Stating about protection of religious site and displaced people property, she said that coordinated security coverage is provided at identified religious buildings and properties of displaced persons at vulnerable locations to prevent further destruction or encroachment. Continuous attempts are being made to resettle the displaced people.

She also briefed about various initiatives taken up for welfare of displaced people both hill and valley.

Anusuiya also highlighted about present crisis affected economy of state. She said that financial year 2023-2024 has been a difficult year for the state. The ongoing unrest in the state has taken a heavy toll on the state’s economy. Given the trend of own tax and non-tax collection so far, the state may lose fiscal resources to the tune of Re 800 crore during the current fiscal year. This has had a major impact on the budgeted resource availability of the state.

She also shared various developmental projects taken up in many departments such as healthcare, Tribal and Affairs and SC and OBC Welfare, education, food security, power sector, agriculture and allied activities and natural resources, water resources and management etc.

She concluded her speech urging people of the state to extend their support and cooperation to restore peace and harmony so that the state move forward on the path of prosperity.