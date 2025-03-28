Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla underlined the importance of cultural exchange and national unity during the National Integration Tour – 2025 Experience Sharing Program held at Raj Bhavan’s Durbar Hall in Imphal.

The event brought together students from different districts of Manipur who shared their experiences from visits to various cities across India.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla emphasised that firsthand exposure to diverse cultures, traditions, and lifestyles fosters a deeper understanding of India’s rich heritage. He highlighted the role of such tours in promoting national integration by breaking stereotypes, encouraging inclusivity, and strengthening bonds among people from different backgrounds.

The Governor also reiterated the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, which aims to enhance interaction and mutual understanding among states and Union Territories through structured exchanges.

He advocated for expanding similar programs, suggesting that students from other regions should also have the opportunity to visit Manipur and the northeastern states to experience their unique cultural diversity.

During the event, students recounted their journeys, discussing the cuisines, monuments, and traditions they encountered. The session concluded with an interactive discussion between the Governor and the students, where he encouraged them to be ambassadors of unity and cultural appreciation.