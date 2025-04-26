Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on April 26, graced the Foundation Day celebrations of the BRIC – Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (BRIC-IBSD) at Takyelpat, Imphal.

BRIC-IBSD, one of the premier biotechnology research institutes in the region, is dedicated to promoting the sustainable use of bioresources through cutting-edge innovations for the socio-economic growth of the Northeast.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla underlined the immense untapped potential of the region’s rich biodiversity, particularly in Manipur.

He pointed to opportunities for sustainable utilization of forest-based non-timber products, medicinal plants, aromatic herbs, bamboo, wild edible mushrooms, and insect bioresources, calling them the “canvas” on which IBSD is painting its vision for a sustainable future.

The Governor also lauded the Government of India's key environmental initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the National Water Mission, National Mission for a Green India, and the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem.

Highlighting Manipur’s rich handloom and handicraft traditions, he noted how local artisans are preserving ancient techniques while embracing modern designs. He stressed that closer integration of biotechnology with traditional craftsmanship could unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth.

Governor Bhalla also emphasized the need to build stronger linkages between traditional healers and the scientific community, advocating for benefit-sharing models and promoting ethno-entrepreneurship, particularly in the domains of medicinal plants and fermented foods.

As part of the celebrations, the Governor visited the Institute’s Genome Sequencing Facility and planted a tree on campus as part of Prime Minister Modi’s 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, symbolizing a commitment to environmental stewardship.