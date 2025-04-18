Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, along with the First Lady, today graced the closing ceremony of the 31st Governor’s Cup Invitation Polo Tournament, 2025 and the 20th Governor’s Cup Women’s Polo Tournament, 2025 at the historic Imphal Polo Ground (Mapal Kangjeibung).

The governor witnessed the thrilling final matches of both the men’s and women’s tournaments, which captivated an enthusiastic audience and highlighted the exceptional talent and competitive spirit of the players. The matches served as a vibrant display of Manipur’s deep-rooted equestrian tradition and reaffirmed its status as the birthplace of modern polo and a hub of excellence in the sport.



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Following the matches, the Governor and the First Lady distributed prizes to the winners and participants, applauding their skill, sportsmanship, and dedication. The governor also formally declared the tournaments closed.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Principal Secretary, Arun Kumar Sinha and H. Deleep Singh, Honorary President of the Manipur Horse Riding & Polo Association (MHRPA), among others.

