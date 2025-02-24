Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla distributed Manipur State Kala Akademi (MSKA) fellows, MSKA awards and MSKA young talent awards to distinguished personalities who have contributed in the field of Manipuri art and culture in its different forms.

The annual award distribution ceremony was held today at Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor, who is also the Chairman of MSKA stated that he had heard and read about Manipuri art and culture, further appreciating the chance to witness why it so famous all over the world.

"Manipur is a land known to the outside world for its richness and diversity in the field of art and culture. While the Classical Manipuri Dance enjoys a special place among classical dances of the world, the Lai Haraoba dance and other forms of folk dances of both the valley and hill areas of the State are vivid examples of the deepness and richness of our ancient cultural heritage," he said.

He informed that the state is equally rich in various other art forms such as Nata Sankirtana, Shumang Leela, Pena, Thang-Ta and narrative arts like Khongjom Parva and Wari Liba, among others.

Furthermore, the Governor said that the MSKA, ever since its inception in 1972, has been conferring fellows and awards to selected individuals who are distinguished not only in the fields of art and culture but also in literature and fine arts.

The award symbolises the highest standard of excellence and achievements by an artistes, writers and practitioners of fine arts.

He stated that over the years, the Akademi has honoured several prominent personalities in the field of art and culture. The achievement made by the distinguished personalities has significantly contributed in popularising and enriching Manipuri art and culture and literature.

The Governor expressed his happiness at the Akademi’s honour being conferred upon to six more young and talented artists and congratulated all the Gurus, artistes, writers and visual artistes who have honoured with Manipur State Kala Akademi Fellows, Awards and Young Talent Awards.

Special Commissioner (Art & Culture) M. Joy Singh, Commissioner (Finance) N. Ashok Kumar attended among others in the ceremony.