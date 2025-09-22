Manipur Governor-in-Council approves major initiatives to boost nursing education and healthcare research

In a significant move to strengthen healthcare delivery and medical education, the Governor-in-Council of Manipur on Monday approved the establishment of multiple new nursing institutions and research facilities across the state.

Under the Central Sector Scheme for the Development of Nursing Services, two B.Sc Nursing colleges will be set up in Thoubal and Churachandpur.

Additionally, another B.Sc Nursing college will be established at Churachandpur under the Central Sponsored Scheme, “Augmenting Nursing Education – Establishment of New Colleges of Nursing (Co-located with Medical Colleges).” To complement these initiatives, two new state-funded GNM Nursing Schools will be opened in Thoubal and Churachandpur, compensating for existing schools set to be phased out following upgradation.

Currently, Manipur has 14 GNM schools (2 government and 12 private) with a total intake capacity of 519, while over 800 qualified students apply each year. Similarly, the state has 16 B.Sc Nursing colleges (2 government and 14 private) with 610 seats, against more than 1,600 applicants annually. The new institutions are expected to address the existing 40% shortfall in GNM courses and 64% deficit in B.Sc Nursing seats, producing more trained nurses and expanding access to quality healthcare, particularly in rural and underserved areas. These measures are also projected to generate employment opportunities and empower youth, especially women, with professional skills for domestic and international careers.

In addition, the Governor-in-Council approved a significant increase in the stipend for undergraduate interns (MBBS and BDS) at JNIMS, raising it from Rs 15,210 to Rs 25,000. The previous stipend had remained unchanged since 2015. This revision aims to alleviate financial constraints faced by medical and dental students.

The Council also sanctioned the recruitment of staff for the establishment of a Multi-Disciplinary Research Unit (MRU) at JNIMS, funded under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s umbrella scheme for health research infrastructure. The MRU will serve as a platform for biomedical innovation, clinical studies, and evidence-based healthcare solutions, enhancing institutional capacity for advanced research and improving public health outcomes.

By strengthening nursing education, research infrastructure, and student support, these initiatives aim to position Manipur as a hub for skilled healthcare professionals and medical innovation while accelerating socio-economic development and ensuring a healthier future for the state’s population.