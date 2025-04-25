Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on April 25, inaugurated a 100-bedded Scheduled Caste Girls' Hostel within the campus of Dhanamanjuri University, Imphal.

The facility, constructed under the supervision of the Manipur OBC & SC Development Society (MOBEDS), is aimed at providing a secure and supportive living and learning environment for female SC students, thereby fostering their academic growth and overall well-being.

Following the inauguration, the Governor chaired a meeting at the University’s Administrative Block, where discussions were held on a range of academic and administrative issues. The meeting placed particular emphasis on enhancing student welfare and institutional efficiency.

During the session, Governor Bhalla urged university officials to carry out their responsibilities with dedication and in the best interest of the student community. He also assured the university administration that the Government would extend all possible support to improve facilities and infrastructure.

As part of his visit, the Governor also toured various departments of the university and inspected the existing infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by H. Gyan Prakash, Commissioner of Higher & Technical Education, W. Chandbabu Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Dhanamanjuri University, and other senior university officials.