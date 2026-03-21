Manipur Governor inaugurates Agri-Youth Parliament 2026 at CAU Imphal, promoting innovation-driven agriculture for Northeast

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday, March 21, inaugurated the Agrivision Agri-Youth Parliament–2026 at the Central Agricultural University, highlighting the importance of innovation-driven agriculture for the Northeast.

The three-day event, organised under the theme ‘Futuristic Agriculture for North East Bharat: Sustainability, Innovations and Opportunities,’ focuses on emerging research, technological advancements, and innovative solutions in agriculture and allied sectors.

Prior to the inauguration, the Governor visited exhibition stalls along with CAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Mishra, interacting with participants, innovators, and entrepreneurs, and appreciating displays of agricultural innovations and indigenous products.

The programme was also attended by Dr Dipjyoti Rajkhowa, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, along with academicians, researchers, and students. The Governor also released the Souvenir-cum-Abstract Book during the event.

Addressing the gathering, Bhalla said the Agri-Youth Parliament serves as a vital platform for youth and stakeholders to shape the future of agriculture in the region. He stressed that achieving the vision of a developed India depends on empowering youth and transforming agriculture through innovation and enterprise.

Highlighting Manipur’s potential, he noted that the state is rich in biodiversity and indigenous knowledge, citing products like Chakhao (black rice), Kachai Lemon, and Tamenglong Orange as examples that can gain global recognition with scientific support and better market access.

He further emphasised the need to integrate traditional farming practices with modern technology, promote climate-resilient agriculture, strengthen infrastructure, and build strong market linkages while encouraging entrepreneurship among youth.

The Agri-Youth Parliament–2026 aims to foster dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaboration for sustainable and inclusive agricultural development across the Northeast.