Manipur Guv inaugurates Lamangdong Ima Keithel in Bishnupur, inspects market sheds

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on August 20, inaugurated the newly developed Lamangdong Ima Keithel at Bishnupur district headquarters. He also inspected the market sheds and interacted with the people.

He was received by MLA Govindas Konthoujam, Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, senior officials, and members of the public.

Later, accompanied by the First Lady, the Governor visited the picturesque Sadu Chiru Waterfall in Kangpokpi district, which adjoins Bishnupur. The visit highlighted the natural beauty and tourism potential of the site.

The Sadu Chiru Village Authority welcomed the Governor and submitted a memorandum seeking assistance for reopening the tourist spot to visitors.

Officials including the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Kangpokpi district were also present during the visit.